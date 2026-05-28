Reliance invests over ₹41,000cr across energy, FMCG, retail, digital Business May 28, 2026

Reliance Industries just dropped over ₹41,000 crore this year to power up its clean energy, FMCG brands like Campa, retail stores, and digital infrastructure.

The company extended funds to several subsidiaries and strategic investment arms, including Reliance Strategic Business Ventures.

The goal? To speed up growth across all these areas and keep Reliance ahead in emerging sectors.