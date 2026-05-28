Reliance invests over ₹41,000cr across energy, FMCG, retail, digital
Reliance Industries just dropped over ₹41,000 crore this year to power up its clean energy, FMCG brands like Campa, retail stores, and digital infrastructure.
The company extended funds to several subsidiaries and strategic investment arms, including Reliance Strategic Business Ventures.
The goal? To speed up growth across all these areas and keep Reliance ahead in emerging sectors.
Reliance funds Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Complex
A major chunk went into green projects: ₹5,000 crore for new energy initiatives, ₹2,000 crore for battery tech, and ₹1,500 crore for solar.
This is all about making the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex bigger and better with improved solar modules and battery storage.
Reliance nearly ₹19,000cr digital RCPL ₹4,000cr
Reliance Consumer Products got ₹4,000 crore backing—RCPL doubled revenues to ₹22,000 crore, with Campa alone crossing ₹4,700 crore in gross sales.
On the tech side, nearly ₹19,000 crore was poured into digital infrastructure for telecom and AI platforms.
Retail also got a boost with ₹3,000 crore to expand stores and omnichannel services.