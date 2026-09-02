Reliance Jio launches JioPC cloud for all Indian internet users
Reliance Jio just rolled out its JioPC cloud service to users in India with an internet connection, not just Jio broadband users.
Now, even older computers (up to 8 years old) can run AI apps smoothly: no expensive upgrades needed.
JioPC streams a virtual PC from the cloud, so your device gets a virtual boost.
Plans from ₹1,000 for 2 months
JioPC is mainly aimed at households, students, and others who want more power without buying new hardware.
Plans start at ₹1,000 for 2 months, with annual options offering 8GB RAM/500GB storage for ₹4,000 or 16GB RAM/1TB storage for ₹5,000.
The big idea: keep your PC running longer and save money.
Subscription shift may hinder JioPC adoption
Experts say the real challenge is getting folks used to paying a subscription instead of owning their computer outright, a pretty big shift in India.
But if it catches on, JioPC could seriously change how we use our PCs and make them last way longer.