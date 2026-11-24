Reliance Jio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with new data add-ons under the Happy New Year 2.0 campaign.

You can now grab unlimited 5G data for just ₹15 (one day) or ₹25 (two days), plus a night pack for ₹50 that doesn't require you to change your main plan.

The ₹15 add-on is live now, the ₹25 add-on and the new base plans are available from November 24, and the ₹50 night pack will be available from November 26 on the MyJio app and jio.com.