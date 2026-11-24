Reliance Jio's 10th anniversary brings ₹15, ₹25 and ₹50 packs
Reliance Jio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with new data add-ons under the Happy New Year 2.0 campaign.
You can now grab unlimited 5G data for just ₹15 (one day) or ₹25 (two days), plus a night pack for ₹50 that doesn't require you to change your main plan.
The ₹15 add-on is live now, the ₹25 add-on and the new base plans are available from November 24, and the ₹50 night pack will be available from November 26 on the MyJio app and jio.com.
Night pack ₹50 unlimited 4G/5G midnight-5am
The ₹15 and ₹25 packs unlock unlimited 5G for a day or two, while the ₹50 night pack gives you unlimited 4G/5G from midnight to 5am for 28 days, which is great if you're up late streaming or working nights.
There are also new base plans with unlimited data and extra perks launching November 24, and the night pack goes live November 26.