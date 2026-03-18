Reliance Jio's parent: Company aims to file the prospectus by the end of March 2026; IPO timing not confirmed

Jio runs India's biggest wireless network and offers everything from mobile data and broadband to streaming and music services. It's been a game-changer for affordable internet in India, outpacing rivals like Airtel.

Meta and Google are strategic investors

The IPO is waiting on a final government nod after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tweaked rules to allow big companies like Jio to go public with just a 2.5% stake sale.

Reliance aims to file the prospectus by the end of March 2026.

Meta (Facebook) and Alphabet (Google) are strategic investors, so some major global players are already on board.