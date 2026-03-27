Reliance loses ₹82,000cr in market cap as windfall taxes return Business Mar 27, 2026

Reliance Industries shares slid over 4% on Friday, wiping out more than ₹82,000 crore in value.

The reason? The government just brought back windfall taxes on diesel and aviation fuel exports, meaning Reliance now faces extra duties of ₹21.5 per liter for diesel and ₹29.5 per liter for ATF.

This move aims to keep domestic fuel supplies steady as global prices bounce around.