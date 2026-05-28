Reliance posts ₹95,754cr profit FY2025-26 Mukesh Ambani takes no salary
Business
Reliance Industries just smashed its own records, earning ₹95,754 crore in net profit for FY2025-26, a 17.8% jump and making it the first Indian company to cross $10 billion in annual profit.
Even with these big numbers, Chairman Mukesh Ambani is sticking to his decision from the pandemic days and has not taken a salary for the sixth year in a row.
S&P upgrades Reliance to A- rating
Reliance pulled off some major global financing deals, including the largest Samurai loan by an Indian company and new funding for solar and battery gigafactories.
S&P even upgraded its international debt rating to A-, thanks to steady earnings.
With a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41:1, Reliance's broader business portfolio is supporting improved earnings stability.