Reliance posts ₹95,754cr profit FY2025-26 Mukesh Ambani takes no salary Business May 28, 2026

Reliance Industries just smashed its own records, earning ₹95,754 crore in net profit for FY2025-26, a 17.8% jump and making it the first Indian company to cross $10 billion in annual profit.

Even with these big numbers, Chairman Mukesh Ambani is sticking to his decision from the pandemic days and has not taken a salary for the sixth year in a row.