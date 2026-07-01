Reliance Power stock jumps 18% after announcing AI pivot
Business
Reliance Power's stock soared over 18% on Wednesday after the company revealed it's stepping into the world of artificial intelligence.
Shares hit ₹29.40 before settling at ₹28.98 by 11am still up about 17% from yesterday.
Reliance Power renames subsidiaries, outpaces Sensex
The company is shifting gears to focus on AI and tech services, even renaming its subsidiaries to things like Reliance AI Green Power Private Limited.
This move has helped its stock outperform the Sensex by a wide margin in the past three months, signaling big ambitions in emerging tech.