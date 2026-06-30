Reliance readies Jio under Project Jupiter for India's largest-ever IPO

SEBI lowers public float to 2.5%

A big rule change from SEBI in September 2025 made things easier: companies valued over ₹5 trillion now only need to offer 2.5% shares to the public (down from 5%).

Reliance then got major investors like KKR, Meta, and Alphabet to agree on diluting about 8% of their stakes.

Plus, instead of selling existing shares, Reliance will issue new ones so all $4 billion raised stays with Jio in India.

The whole thing has been super secretive (think limited emails and old-school paper documents) with a draft prospectus filed just this month involving 19 investment banks.