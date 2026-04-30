Reliance Retail acquires Anomaly vegan hair care brand and assets
Business
Reliance Retail has acquired Anomaly, the vegan hair care brand founded in 2021.
The deal covers everything: brand assets, digital presence, and trademarks.
Anomaly is known for its clean, affordable products and already has an international presence.
Anomaly plans India and Asia expansion
With Reliance now backing it, Anomaly plans to roll out new products and make a bigger splash in India and across Asia.
The brand will tap into Reliance's massive retail network (think stores plus online), making it easier for more people to try its clean, vegan hair care.
This move also helps Reliance strengthen its position in the fast-growing beauty market.