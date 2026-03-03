Reliance Retail is revamping its fashion business to woo Gen Z
Business
Reliance Retail is shaking up its fashion game to win over India's Gen Z.
The company is reshaping its fashion business to speed product cycles and create more tech-driven, interactive stores at brands like Azorte, while Zivame is focusing its technology on fit tools and data-led, cohort-based personalization—perfect for young shoppers who love digital trends and influencer styles.
AZ and loungewear: What's in the pipeline?
To keep things fresh, Reliance is putting the spotlight on private labels.
Azorte is preparing to launch 'AZ' this month—a line aimed at teenagers and first-time fashion buyers—while Zivame is branching out from lingerie into kids' innerwear and comfy loungewear.
It's all about giving Gen Z more affordable, on-trend options that feel made for them.