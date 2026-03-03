Reliance Retail is revamping its fashion business to woo Gen Z

AZ and loungewear: What's in the pipeline?

To keep things fresh, Reliance is putting the spotlight on private labels.

Azorte is preparing to launch 'AZ' this month—a line aimed at teenagers and first-time fashion buyers—while Zivame is branching out from lingerie into kids' innerwear and comfy loungewear.

It's all about giving Gen Z more affordable, on-trend options that feel made for them.