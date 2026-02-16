Reliance Retail is testing QR code-based product discovery in stores

Competing with the likes of Amazon and Flipkart

This move is part of Reliance's push to stay ahead in India's super-competitive retail scene, where big names like Amazon, Flipkart, Instamart, and Blinkit are all fighting for attention.

Last year, they expanded JioMart into the speedy 10-minute delivery game—even though tighter margins and new labor rules have made things tougher.

Still, as Damodar Mall, chief executive officer of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail, puts it, the market's strong enough that companies can adapt without slowing down overall growth.