Reliance Retail launches AJIO Beauty on AJIO fashion site

Reliance Retail just dropped AJIO Beauty, a fresh online beauty platform now live on the AJIO fashion site.

You'll find everything from skincare, makeup, haircare, and personal care, with picks from over 1,500 Indian and global brands at all price points.

This move is Reliance's way of leveling up in India's fast-growing beauty scene by blending AJIO's reach with Tira's beauty expertise.