Reliance Retail launches AJIO Beauty on AJIO fashion site
Reliance Retail just dropped AJIO Beauty, a fresh online beauty platform now live on the AJIO fashion site.
You'll find everything from skincare, makeup, haircare, and personal care, with picks from over 1,500 Indian and global brands at all price points.
This move is Reliance's way of leveling up in India's fast-growing beauty scene by blending AJIO's reach with Tira's beauty expertise.
Curated routines and 19,000+ pin codes
AJIO Beauty isn't just about shopping: it offers curated routines, ingredient-based recommendations, and personalized collections to help you find what actually works for you.
It's promising delivery across 19,000-plus PIN codes in India, plus a speedy "AJIO Rush" option in select cities.
With this launch, Reliance is clearly stepping up to compete with Myntra Beauty and Nykaa, while building a one-stop destination for style and self-care.