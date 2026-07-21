Reliance Retail platform Tira brings Dr. Melaxin to India today
Tira, the beauty platform from Reliance Retail, is bringing South Korean skincare brand Dr. Melaxin to India, available only on Tira's online platform and in select stores starting today.
Dr. Melaxin is all about tackling pigmentation, large pores, under-eye aging, and loss of firmness with formulas inspired by vaccine science and a slow-aging approach to boost skin resilience.
Cruelty-free dermatologist-tested 8-FREE products
Leading the lineup is their Peel Shot range, featuring rice-based AHA/BHA and Pentavitin for gentle exfoliation and smoother skin.
All products are cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, sensitive-skin-friendly, and follow an 8-FREE clean formula standard.
This launch fits into Tira's bigger plan to bring more premium global skincare brands to Indian shoppers who want science-backed solutions for healthy skin in the long run.