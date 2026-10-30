Reliance Retail posts ₹91,716 cr revenue, EBITDA ₹6,228 cr
Business
Reliance Retail had a strong September quarter, with revenue up 6.4% to ₹91,716 crore, even with higher costs and shifting festive dates.
Profits (EBITDA) hit ₹6,228 crore at a healthy 7.8% margin, showing the company's resilience in a tricky market.
Reliance Retail's JioMart revenue jumps 42%
The company opened 303 new stores (now nearly 20,000 total), and customer transactions grew by 7%.
JioMart stood out with a huge 42% jump in revenue thanks to higher average order values and a 24% increase in units per order.
Consumer electronics sales grew by 8%, while fashion and lifestyle were up by 3%.
Reliance also put fresh focus on its B2B and digital businesses to keep the momentum going.