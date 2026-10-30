Reliance Retail posts ₹91,716 cr revenue, EBITDA ₹6,228 cr

The company opened 303 new stores (now nearly 20,000 total), and customer transactions grew by 7%.

JioMart stood out with a huge 42% jump in revenue thanks to higher average order values and a 24% increase in units per order.

Consumer electronics sales grew by 8%, while fashion and lifestyle were up by 3%.

Reliance also put fresh focus on its B2B and digital businesses to keep the momentum going.