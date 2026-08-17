How Reliance-Rolls-Royce pact could transform India's defence sector over 15-years
What's the story
Reliance Industries and British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce have teamed up to develop an indigenous combat aircraft engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The partnership could benefit India's defense sector over the next 10-15 years, according to Amit Anwani, Vice President-Institutional Research at PL Capital Group. He believes this collaboration could help address a key supply constraint that has held back India's fighter aircraft programs.
Technological significance
Strategic importance of indigenous engine development
Air Marshal Anil Chopra has emphasized the strategic importance of the Reliance-Rolls-Royce partnership in developing indigenous aero-engine technology.
He said only a handful of countries can develop advanced aircraft engines, making this capability crucial for India.
The ultimate goal, according to Chopra, is to have our own intellectual property and engine. This could even extend beyond fighter jets to support India's growing civil aviation industry once core technology and IP are established.
Market shift
Private players to play major role in defense sector
Chopra also noted that the government's focus on defense production and exports, along with incentives for new technologies, could bring more private players into the sector.
He highlighted private companies' ability to deploy capital, attract specialized management, and acquire technology as major advantages.
India's defense production has reached ₹1.78 lakh crore while defense exports have jumped 60% to over ₹38,000 crore.
Private companies now account for 45% of India's defense exports.
Strategic alliance
What did Rolls-Royce CEO say?
The Reliance-Rolls-Royce partnership will include the design, development, manufacturing, and delivery of the combat engine.
Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, said their goal is to combine Rolls-Royce's advanced propulsion expertise with Reliance's technology and manufacturing capabilities.
This collaboration aims to create an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India.
Rolls-Royce CEO Turfan Erginbilgic called this partnership a major step toward building a self-sufficient aerospace ecosystem in India.