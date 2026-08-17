How Reliance-Rolls-Royce pact could transform India's defence sector over 15-years

Air Marshal Anil Chopra has emphasized the strategic importance of the Reliance-Rolls-Royce partnership in developing indigenous aero-engine technology.

He said only a handful of countries can develop advanced aircraft engines, making this capability crucial for India.

The ultimate goal, according to Chopra, is to have our own intellectual property and engine. This could even extend beyond fighter jets to support India's growing civil aviation industry once core technology and IP are established.