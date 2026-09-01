Meet Bombay Creamery, Reliance's answer to Kwality Wall's ice cream
What's the story
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division of Reliance Industries Limited, has launched a new ice cream brand called Bombay Creamery. The launch marks RCPL's entry into the ice cream category and reflects its long-term commitment to the market. The new brand is being marketed as an accessible premium dairy brand with a focus on authentic dairy ingredients and quality ice cream experience.
Product details
Ice creams to be available in cones, cups, and tubs
Bombay Creamery's products are made with real dairy cream, in line with RCPL's broader promise of providing "Global Quality at Affordable Price."
The ice cream range will be available in various formats such as cones, cups, tubs, bars, and sticks.
Prices for Bombay Creamery products will start at ₹10 as the company seeks to combine the use of dairy ingredients with affordability.
Brand philosophy
Dairy shouldn't need shortcuts: RCPL
T Krishnakumar, Director of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, emphasized that the company wanted to build the brand around genuine dairy ingredients.
He said, "We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea: dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category, we're committing to it."
He also stressed that Bombay Creamery guarantees a real ice cream taste every time at an affordable price for every Indian family.
Rollout strategy
Bombay Creamery to start with western India
The company has announced that Bombay Creamery will be available in Western India to begin with, with plans for a pan-India rollout later. The launch is supported by RCPL's national distribution infrastructure, retail scale, and consumer insights.