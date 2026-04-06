Reliance shares drop over 4% to ₹1,295, now under 18L/cr
Business
Reliance Industries shares dropped over 4% on Monday, landing at ₹1,295 and making it the biggest loser in the Nifty 50.
This slide also pulled down the broader market a bit, with Reliance's market value now just under ₹18 lakh crore.
U.S.-Iran tensions, export duties hit Reliance
The main reasons: rising U.S.-Iran tensions have disrupted global oil supplies, and India has brought back export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, meaning extra costs of ₹21.50 per liter for diesel and ₹29.50 per liter for jet fuel.
On the bright side, Reliance's big SEZ refinery is exempt from these duties (thanks to a court order), which, according to Citi Research, should soften some of the blow.