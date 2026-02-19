Reliance to invest $110B in AI infrastructure across India

Reliance Industries is putting $110 billion into building massive AI infrastructure across India over the coming years. The plan includes huge new data centers in Jamnagar and a nationwide network connected to Jio, aiming to boost everything from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and finance.

Data centers and renewable energy Construction is underway on multi-gigawatt data centers, with 120 megawatts set to go live by the end of 2026.

These centers will power large language models and enterprise AI, supported by up to 10 GW of renewable energy—so it's not just big, but greener too.

Ambani's vision for a self-reliant India Mukesh Ambani says this move is about making India self-reliant in tech.

He points out that expensive computing power holds back AI progress, and wants Reliance to make AI more affordable—just like they did when they reduced the cost of internet access.

There are also plans for multilingual AI and partnerships with startups and universities.