Reliance to invest ₹10 lakh crore in India's AI infrastructure

Data centers, partnerships, and expected returns

Construction is already underway for huge AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, Gujarat—over 120 MW of capacity is expected to come online in the second half of FY26 (i.e., late 2025 to early 2026).

Reliance wants to team up with Indian startups and universities to bring AI into manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and finance.

They've also joined forces with Google, and partnerships with Meta are expected to help cut costs.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect this investment to deliver post-tax returns above 12%, which is twice what Reliance usually sees in its consumer or telecom businesses.