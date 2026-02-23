Reliance to invest ₹10 lakh crore in India's AI infrastructure
Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms just announced they're investing a massive ₹10 lakh crore ($110 billion) over the next seven years to build out India's AI infrastructure.
Mukesh Ambani shared the news at the India AI Impact Summit, saying this move will boost data centers, edge computing, green energy from solar projects in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, energy storage, and even AI chip investments.
Data centers, partnerships, and expected returns
Construction is already underway for huge AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, Gujarat—over 120 MW of capacity is expected to come online in the second half of FY26 (i.e., late 2025 to early 2026).
Reliance wants to team up with Indian startups and universities to bring AI into manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and finance.
They've also joined forces with Google, and partnerships with Meta are expected to help cut costs.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect this investment to deliver post-tax returns above 12%, which is twice what Reliance usually sees in its consumer or telecom businesses.