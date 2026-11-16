Reliance to set up Campa Cola plant in Vijayapura, ₹1,600cr
Reliance is setting up a huge Campa Cola plant in Vijayapura's Mulawad Industrial Area, aiming to bring more than 5,000 new jobs to the region.
Announced by Minister M.B. Patil, this ₹1,600 crore project is part of Karnataka's push to boost industry and open up more opportunities for locals.
About 2,000 direct local hires
Out of the total jobs, about 2,000 will be direct hires at the plant and another more than 3,000 will come from related work.
The focus is on hiring local residents, especially those who lost land during acquisitions, so that growth benefits the community first.
Patil also shared that talks are underway with other big companies for even more investment in the area.