Reliance's Jio, retail eye blockbuster IPOs in 2026, 2027

Jio leads India's telecom scene with over 500 million users and $13 billion in revenue, expecting up to 60% growth by FY28 thanks to higher tariffs and more spending per user. Reliance Retail runs everything from grocery stores (Reliance Smart) to online shopping (JioMart), covering groceries, electronics, clothes, and jewelry.

What is Reliance doing to prep for the IPOs?

Ahead of the IPOs, Reliance has spun off its FMCG business and closed loss-making stores to boost profits.

New SEBI rules for 2025 now let giants like Jio go public with smaller share sales—just 2.5% of capital instead of 5%.

Investors seem excited: Reliance Industries's shares have jumped 13% in the last six months as everyone watches these plans unfold.