Reliance's Jio, retail eye blockbuster IPOs in 2026, 2027
Reliance Jio is gearing up for a first half of 2026 IPO, aiming for a valuation between $134 billion and $146 billion.
Reliance Retail is planning its own IPO in 2027, targeting nearly $200 billion.
These blockbuster listings are expected to give big investors like GIC and Qatar Investment Authority a chance to cash out.
Jio and Reliance Retail's business in numbers
Jio leads India's telecom scene with over 500 million users and $13 billion in revenue, expecting up to 60% growth by FY28 thanks to higher tariffs and more spending per user.
Reliance Retail runs everything from grocery stores (Reliance Smart) to online shopping (JioMart), covering groceries, electronics, clothes, and jewelry.
What is Reliance doing to prep for the IPOs?
Ahead of the IPOs, Reliance has spun off its FMCG business and closed loss-making stores to boost profits.
New SEBI rules for 2025 now let giants like Jio go public with smaller share sales—just 2.5% of capital instead of 5%.
Investors seem excited: Reliance Industries's shares have jumped 13% in the last six months as everyone watches these plans unfold.