Renault asks NCLT to restructure India operations for €2bn exports
Renault Group is shaking things up in India; it has asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve a major restructuring.
The idea is to split off powertrain manufacturing into a separate dedicated entity and bring vehicle manufacturing and sales under a single integrated structure.
This move is all about making operations smoother and turning India into a bigger export hub, with a target to support exports of up to €2 billion annually by 2030.
Renault India says 15,000 jobs safe
Renault India wants everyone to know that jobs, partnerships, and day-to-day operations won't be affected during this transition.
With around 15,000 employees and a sales and service network of over 600 touchpoints in India, it's reassuring folks that their commitment to India isn't changing, even as they work toward more growth and efficiency.