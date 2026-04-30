Renault asks NCLT to restructure India operations for €2bn exports Business Apr 30, 2026

Renault Group is shaking things up in India; it has asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve a major restructuring.

The idea is to split off powertrain manufacturing into a separate dedicated entity and bring vehicle manufacturing and sales under a single integrated structure.

This move is all about making operations smoother and turning India into a bigger export hub, with a target to support exports of up to €2 billion annually by 2030.