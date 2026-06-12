Rene Mayrhofer leaves Google over US DoD AI partnership Business Jun 12, 2026

Rene Mayrhofer, Google's director for Android platform security, is leaving the company after calling out what he sees as a big ethical shift.

In an open letter, he took issue with Google teaming up with the US Department of Defense and moving away from its green goals in favor of pushing AI tech.

Mayrhofer said these moves go against Google's earlier promises to avoid certain military and surveillance applications for AI and to become carbon-neutral.