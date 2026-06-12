Rene Mayrhofer leaves Google over US DoD AI partnership
Rene Mayrhofer, Google's director for Android platform security, is leaving the company after calling out what he sees as a big ethical shift.
In an open letter, he took issue with Google teaming up with the US Department of Defense and moving away from its green goals in favor of pushing AI tech.
Mayrhofer said these moves go against Google's earlier promises to avoid certain military and surveillance applications for AI and to become carbon-neutral.
Mayrhofer to research privacy and security
Mayrhofer will stick around at Google until August 31, 2026, to help wrap up projects. After that, he plans to focus on privacy and security research elsewhere.
He also shared his disappointment that Google isn't as transparent or open to employee input as it used to be, something he says drew him to the company in the first place.