Renesas Electronics opens Pune office highlighting central India's strategic role
Renesas Electronics, a big name in semiconductors, is stepping up its game in India.
They are opening a new office in Pune (joining their hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida) to drive innovation in automotive tech, industrial solutions, and physical AI.
This move highlights how central India has become to Renesas's worldwide plans.
Renesas targets Sanand chip production 2026
Renesas is teaming up with CG Power and Stars Microelectronics to launch a chip assembly and testing plant in Sanand, Gujarat: mass production is targeted by the end of 2026.
They are also investing in skill-building for Indian talent.
As Malini Narayanamoorthi, President of Renesas Electronics India and Vice President, Renesas, put it at Semicon India 2026, the goal is to blend Japanese quality with Indian agility for quicker time to market.