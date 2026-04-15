ReNew Energy adds 2.4GW, reaches 12.6GW capacity, India's No.2 renewable

ReNew Energy hits 20GW gross capacity

Even after selling off 600 megawatts worth of assets during FY2026, ReNew isn't slowing down.

There is another 450 megawatts ready to go live soon, and its gross capacity now stands at a massive 20 gigawatts.

On top of that, its C and I division (ReNew Green) already has over 2 gigawatts running and more on the way.

In solar manufacturing, it is leading with big plans: currently at a 6.5-gigawatt module and a 2.5-gigawatt cell capacity, and another 4 gigawatts set to launch by the end of the year.