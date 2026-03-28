This furniture rental company has filed for IPO in India

Rentomojo, an e-rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company is looking to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹150 crore. The offer will also include an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,83,99,567 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Fund allocation Fresh issue funds will be used for these purposes The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh issue for debt repayment, lease rentals or license fees for its warehouses and experience stores, as well as general corporate purposes. Founded by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo is a tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that provides rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India.

Business standing Rentomojo holds 42-47% subscription market share As per a Redseer report referenced in the draft papers, Rentomojo is the biggest player in the organized online rental segment for furniture and appliances with a market share of 42-47% based on subscription revenue in FY2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 2.27 lakh live subscribers across 22 cities and operated through a network of 21 warehouses.

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