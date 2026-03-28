LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / This furniture rental company has filed for IPO in India
This furniture rental company has filed for IPO in India
The company is looking to raise ₹150 crore via fresh issue

This furniture rental company has filed for IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 28, 2026
05:59 pm
What's the story

Rentomojo, an e-rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company is looking to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹150 crore. The offer will also include an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,83,99,567 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Fund allocation

Fresh issue funds will be used for these purposes

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh issue for debt repayment, lease rentals or license fees for its warehouses and experience stores, as well as general corporate purposes. Founded by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo is a tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that provides rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India.

Business standing

Rentomojo holds 42-47% subscription market share

As per a Redseer report referenced in the draft papers, Rentomojo is the biggest player in the organized online rental segment for furniture and appliances with a market share of 42-47% based on subscription revenue in FY2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 2.27 lakh live subscribers across 22 cities and operated through a network of 21 warehouses.

Advertisement

Revenue

FY25 revenue stood at ₹265.96cr

Rentomojo's revenue from operations was ₹265.96 crore for the full fiscal year 2025 and profit after tax stood at ₹43.11 crore for FY2025. The company has proposed to use the net proceeds from its IPO for various purposes. These include repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings along with accrued interest thereon availed by the firm, payment of lease rentals or license fees for its warehouses and experience stores, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement