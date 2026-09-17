Rentomojo IPO at ₹404 per share boosts early backers' returns
Business
Rentomojo's IPO is making early backers pretty happy.
The rental platform went public at ₹404 per share, and investors like Accel India are looking at an 8.63x return, while Madison India expects about 7.22x on its investments.
Chitrabhanu may see 26.6x Rentomojo return
Rajeev Chitrabhanu, the first to bet on Rentomojo, could see a huge 26.6x return. Talk about patience paying off!
Even founder Geetansh Bamania is selling some shares. Other major players like Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital (MSIVC) are also joining the sale, showing just how much faith early supporters had in Rentomojo's growth story.