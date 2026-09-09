Rentomojo opens IPO subscription this week to raise ₹1,255.57 cr
Rentomojo, the startup known for renting out furniture and appliances, just opened its IPO for subscription this week.
They're aiming to raise ₹1,255.57 crore: ₹150 crore from new shares and the rest through an offer for sale.
Shares are priced between ₹384-₹404 each, and you can apply until Friday, September 11, 2026.
Rentomojo 37-share minimum, gray market ₹538
If you're thinking about investing, the minimum bid is 37 shares per lot. The current gray market premium hints at a listing price around ₹538 per share, a solid 32% jump over the top price band.
Rentomojo plans to use the funds for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings and accrued interest, lease rentals and license fees for warehouses and experience stores, and general corporate purposes.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and HDFC Mutual Fund have already invested as anchor investors, and SBI Securities has given the Rentomojo IPO a "Subscribe" rating, citing the company's market leadership, strong growth, improving profitability and favorable long-term industry outlook.
Allotment results come out September 15, with listing expected on September 17.