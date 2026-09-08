Rentomojo raises ₹376cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Business
Rentomojo just raised ₹376 crore from anchor investors before its upcoming IPO.
The public can subscribe from September 9 to 11, with shares priced at ₹404 each.
This move is a big step for the startup as it looks to grow even more.
Major mutual funds back Rentomojo IPO
Big names like BlackRock Global Funds - India Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund have backed Rentomojo's IPO.
Mutual funds alone picked up nearly two-thirds of the anchor shares, signaling major confidence in Rentomojo's future.