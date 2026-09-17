Rentomojo to list September 17, ₹1,256cr IPO oversubscribed 72.88 times

Rentomojo, the furniture and appliance rental startup, is making its stock market debut on September 17. Its ₹1,256 crore IPO was a massive hit, oversubscribed 72.88 times!

Big investors led the rush, with QIBs subscribing 177.29 times, but retail investors also showed strong interest.

If you're watching for the listing price, there's buzz around an ₹86-per-share gray-market premium (though actual prices can change).