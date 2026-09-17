Rentomojo to list September 17, ₹1,256cr IPO oversubscribed 72.88 times
Rentomojo, the furniture and appliance rental startup, is making its stock market debut on September 17. Its ₹1,256 crore IPO was a massive hit, oversubscribed 72.88 times!
Big investors led the rush, with QIBs subscribing 177.29 times, but retail investors also showed strong interest.
If you're watching for the listing price, there's buzz around an ₹86-per-share gray-market premium (though actual prices can change).
Rentomojo revenue nearly doubled to ₹387cr
Rentomojo now operates in 29 cities and had 2.53 lakh live subscribers as of March 31, 2026.
The company's revenue nearly doubled in two years, from ₹192.7 crore in FY24 to ₹387 crore in FY26, with profits boosted by a one-off deferred tax credit of ₹36.64 crore and steady investment in infrastructure (₹176 crore spent in FY26).
All signs point to a company that's growing fast and betting big on India's rental economy.