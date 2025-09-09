ReOrbit raises record-breaking €45 million Series A for sovereign satellites
ReOrbit, a Helsinki-based space tech startup, just landed a record-breaking €45 million Series A round—a record for Finland's space tech sector.
The funding round was organized in part by Springvest and backed by major Nordic investors like Varma, Elo, and Icebreaker.vc.
Building sovereign satellite systems
Launched in 2019, ReOrbit builds "sovereign satellite" systems—basically letting countries own and control their own satellite networks.
Their tech combines proven hardware with custom software that works in both low Earth and geostationary orbits, giving governments more control at a time when secure space assets really matter.
Aiming for €1 billion in orders soon
ReOrbit already has a contract worth hundreds of millions of euros and multiple MOUs with other nations and is aiming for €1 billion in orders soon.
Up next: launching a demo satellite with the European Space Agency in 2026 as they set their sights on becoming a sales unicorn within four years.