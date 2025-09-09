ReOrbit raises record-breaking €45 million Series A for sovereign satellites

Launched in 2019, ReOrbit builds "sovereign satellite" systems—basically letting countries own and control their own satellite networks. Their tech combines proven hardware with custom software that works in both low Earth and geostationary orbits, giving governments more control at a time when secure space assets really matter.

Aiming for €1 billion in orders soon

ReOrbit already has a contract worth hundreds of millions of euros and multiple MOUs with other nations and is aiming for €1 billion in orders soon.

Up next: launching a demo satellite with the European Space Agency in 2026 as they set their sights on becoming a sales unicorn within four years.