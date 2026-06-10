Report: India firms avoid AI over employee training, health costs

Report urges upskilling and wellbeing resources

Over half of Indian HR and risk professionals are concerned about a lack of awareness regarding digital risks and mitigations.

Add in talent shortages, weak leadership (with less than half having solid assessment systems), and 54% of HR and risk professionals in India say support for employee mental health and emotional well-being is limited, and you've got a recipe for low morale and high turnover.

The report suggests that investing in upskilling, better tech awareness, and real mental health resources is the way forward to build stronger teams ready for the future.