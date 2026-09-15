Report: Majority of hotels adopt generative AI, manual work persists
Business
A big new report shows that while more than half of hotels now use or are procuring generative AI globally, less than one in 10 actually see a real drop in manual work.
So, even with all the hype around AI, hotel staff are still stuck doing lots of tasks by hand.
Hotels tweak systems, distribution largely unchanged
Instead of jumping into brand-new AI tools, most hotels are just tweaking what they already have.
Even though AI could help boost bookings, 55% of hotels report no or only a minor change to their distribution strategy.
Meanwhile, online travel agencies (OTAs) bring in nearly twice as many bookings as hotel websites, and most hotel teams still spend up to two days a week crunching numbers manually.