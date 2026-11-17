Report: NVIDIA earned over 20% of revenue from China routes
A new report says NVIDIA made over 20% of its revenue last fiscal year from generating revenue by China via East and Southeast Asian data centers and tech giants like Alibaba.
This helped NVIDIA work around US export restrictions on advanced AI tech, bringing in $12.4 billion in revenue in the six months through July 26 of this year.
US tightens semiconductor exports, megaspeed probes
After these findings, the US government announced tougher advanced semiconductor export rules on November 16, 2026.
Now, companies need special licenses for the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) of advanced semiconductors to countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil, routes often used to reach China indirectly.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based Megaspeed has retained external legal counsel to conduct an internal investigation and says it's reviewing its practices to stay within the law.