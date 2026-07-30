Report urges phased elimination of India's primary aluminum import duty
A new report says India should drop its import duty on primary aluminum in a phased, time-bound reduction to zero, since high tariffs are making raw materials way too expensive for small manufacturers (MSMEs).
With nearly 80% of their production costs tied up in raw materials, these businesses are struggling to stay competitive and add value locally.
Study recommends quotas for 3,500 manufacturers
The study suggests fixes like tariff quotas and tighter checks under trade deals, aiming to support nearly 3,500 manufacturers, mostly MSMEs that power most of the aluminum workforce.
These changes would help them supply crucial parts for sectors like renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Plus, the plan fits right in with Make in India goals: more growth, more jobs, and a stronger manufacturing scene overall.