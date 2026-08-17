Reserve Bank of India bars CRAs calling it deposits regulator

While most regular depositors don't really check these ratings, big companies and public-sector organizations rely on them before parking their money.

Experts think RBI's decision is about preventing panic withdrawals if a bank gets downgraded, something that could especially hurt smaller banks.

Even if deposit ratings go away, CRAs will still rate things like loans and bonds.

And don't worry: your deposits are still insured up to ₹5 lakh (with talks of raising it to ₹7.5 lakh awaiting approval).