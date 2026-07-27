Reserve Bank of India drafts securitization rules mandating digital notes
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shaking things up in the securitization market with new draft rules released on July 27, 2026.
The big changes? All notes from commercial banks must be digital, and only those ready to invest at least ₹1 crore can get in, whether it's the first purchase or any later transfer.
The goal is clearer processes and stronger protection for investors.
Targeted at institutional and sophisticated investors
These updates are mainly for institutional and sophisticated investors, tightening who gets access.
The RBI has also kept bans on risky asset classes such as synthetic exposures and short-term loans, sticking to global standards for safer investments.
Stakeholders have until August 27 to share feedback, and the new rules kick in from October 1.