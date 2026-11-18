Reserve Bank of India holds regular cybersecurity check-ins with banks
With cyberattacks on the rise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting more hands-on with banks.
They're holding regular check-ins with top tech and management teams to make sure everyone's cybersecurity game is strong.
SBI breach prompts RBI cybersecurity action
After a big data breach at State Bank of India last October, RBI is especially focused on finding weak spots and tightening digital security, especially around APIs, online transactions, and anti-money laundering checks.
The goal: keep your money safe as banking gets more digital.