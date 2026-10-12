Reserve Bank of India intervenes as rupee drops over 7%

RBI just opened a special dollar window for public oil companies to lower market demand for US dollars.

It is also tightening rules on currency trading by reducing derivative limits and asking banks to keep more reserves if they are dealing with big foreign exchange trades.

Plus, starting October 16, banks will need to hold more cash daily, part of a broader effort that includes selling government securities to soak up extra money in the system.

All these moves are meant to help keep the rupee from crossing that crucial 97 mark to the US dollar.