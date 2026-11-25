Reserve Bank of India plans stop switch and trusted person
The RBI is planning some big updates for digital banking security.
Soon, if you ever spot something fishy in your account, you'll be able to hit a "Stop Switch" and instantly block all customer-initiated future debits.
Plus, there's a new Trusted Person feature, so you can pick someone reliable to approve high-value transactions for you.
RBI draft rules allow channel controls
The draft rules also let you turn off specific digital payment channels and set your own transaction limits, making it easier to avoid scams on services you rarely use.
New digital payment channels will stay disabled by default until the customer gives explicit consent and completes authentication.
These changes are set to roll out from January 1, 2027, for the expanded negligence provisions and from July 1, 2027, for the main directions, and banks will be held responsible if their security slips up.