The draft rules also let you turn off specific digital payment channels and set your own transaction limits, making it easier to avoid scams on services you rarely use.

New digital payment channels will stay disabled by default until the customer gives explicit consent and completes authentication.

These changes are set to roll out from January 1, 2027, for the expanded negligence provisions and from July 1, 2027, for the main directions, and banks will be held responsible if their security slips up.