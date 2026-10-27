Reserve Bank of India raises rates by 25 basis points

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just made a subtle move, raising rates by 25 basis points by tightening how much cash is in the system.

This pushed up short-term borrowing costs, with the weighted average call rate jumping from 5.31% to 5.75% in just two days.

The RBI stepped in because global crude prices are climbing and the rupee is losing value, all part of its effort to keep India's financial system steady.