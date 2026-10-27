Reserve Bank of India raises rates by 25 basis points
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just made a subtle move, raising rates by 25 basis points by tightening how much cash is in the system.
This pushed up short-term borrowing costs, with the weighted average call rate jumping from 5.31% to 5.75% in just two days.
The RBI stepped in because global crude prices are climbing and the rupee is losing value, all part of its effort to keep India's financial system steady.
RBI offers less liquidity at auctions
The RBI ran five variable rate repo auctions, but offered less money than banks wanted, partly thanks to recent dollar sales and GST outflows draining liquidity.
This "calibrated tightening" is meant to cool off inflation risks as oil prices shot up from $105 to $116 per barrel this month.
Bottom line: the RBI is working behind the scenes to stabilize both the rupee and market rates, even when global pressures make things tricky.