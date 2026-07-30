Reserve Bank of India sold about $7 billion defending rupee

The RBI kept up its dollar sales for a couple more days, helping the rupee recover and boosting confidence in the currency.

The rupee is now sitting 1.3% above its all-time low at 95.7437 per dollar.

India's foreign exchange reserves have grown by more than $9 billion over three weeks, giving the RBI more power to act fast when needed.

Sanjay Malhotra said these steps helped banks raise $32 billion, a solid safety net for future challenges.