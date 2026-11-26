Resident Indians sent $3.15 billion abroad in September under LRS
Resident Indians sent $3.15 billion abroad in September under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), up 13.2% from last year, Reserve Bank of India data showed.
The main driver? Overseas travel, which made up nearly two-thirds of that total as higher overseas travel expenditure.
Investments jump 30.3% gifts, maintenance rise
Money sent for investments overseas jumped 30.3%, and gifts increased 26.8%. Maintenance of close relatives also rose 13.6%.
The Liberalized Remittance Scheme lets resident Indians send money out for travel, gifts, and maintenance of close relatives.