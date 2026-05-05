Retail and HNI holdings hit 5-year low 9.11% on NSE
Business
Retail and high-net-worth (HNI) investors now hold just 9.11% of shares in NSE-listed companies, the lowest in five years.
Both groups trimmed their stakes between December 2025 and March 2026, as more individuals chose to sell stocks.
Mutual funds reach record 11.46% share
Instead of buying shares directly, many retail investors are moving to mutual funds, which reached a record market share of 11.46%.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) share dropped to a 14-year low at 16.13%, while domestic institutional investors hit an all-time high at 19.24%.
Even private promoter holdings slipped to their lowest point in nine years.