Retail investors borrow ₹2,227cr for Jio Platforms's stock debut

The stock closed at ₹1,417 (up nearly 27%), and with 71% of shares actually delivered, it looks like many investors are in for the long haul.

Still, margin trading is a double-edged sword: if prices drop too much, traders might have to cough up more cash or provide additional funds to meet margin requirements.

As Shai Coelho, founder at Vtrender, notes, "MTF works well when the stock continues to move upwards. However, it can become problematic when the stock starts declining sharply. A correction of 1-2% may not make a significant difference. But if the stock falls by 5-6%, it can create additional margin pressure."

Despite the risks, this rush shows how bullish retail investors are about Jio Platforms right now.