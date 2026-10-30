Retail investors borrow ₹2,227cr for Jio Platforms's stock debut
Jio Platforms's stock debut had retail investors borrowing a massive ₹2,227 crore, mostly from the NSE, to snap up shares on day one.
The buzz was real: the stock opened 27% above its issue price of ₹1,119, making margin trading super popular among buyers looking to maximize their bets.
Jio Platforms closes ₹1,417, 71% delivered
The stock closed at ₹1,417 (up nearly 27%), and with 71% of shares actually delivered, it looks like many investors are in for the long haul.
Still, margin trading is a double-edged sword: if prices drop too much, traders might have to cough up more cash or provide additional funds to meet margin requirements.
As Shai Coelho, founder at Vtrender, notes, "MTF works well when the stock continues to move upwards. However, it can become problematic when the stock starts declining sharply. A correction of 1-2% may not make a significant difference. But if the stock falls by 5-6%, it can create additional margin pressure."
Despite the risks, this rush shows how bullish retail investors are about Jio Platforms right now.