Retail investors drive Glass Wall Systems IPO 8.22x, targets ₹427.89cr
Glass Wall Systems's IPO is getting a ton of attention, with bids coming in at 8.22 times the shares on offer by the second day.
Retail investors are leading the charge, snapping up their portion 10.96 times over, while non-institutional investors have subscribed 12.41 times their share.
The IPO aims to raise ₹427.89 crore and is open for bidding until September 10, 2026.
Price band ₹172-182, likely ₹248 listing
Shares are priced between ₹172 to ₹182 each, with a minimum investment of ₹14,924 for 1 lot (82 shares).
The gray market premium is strong at ₹66 above the top price band, hinting at a likely listing price of about ₹248 on September 16, 2026 (NSE and BSE).
Of the funds raised, ₹60 crore will go toward building a new glass processing unit; the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.