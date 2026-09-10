Retail investors drive Glass Wall Systems IPO 8.22x, targets ₹427.89cr

Glass Wall Systems's IPO is getting a ton of attention, with bids coming in at 8.22 times the shares on offer by the second day.

Retail investors are leading the charge, snapping up their portion 10.96 times over, while non-institutional investors have subscribed 12.41 times their share.

The IPO aims to raise ₹427.89 crore and is open for bidding until September 10, 2026.