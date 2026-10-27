Reuters poll sees India's growth near 7% amid inflation
India's economy is expected to settle at around 7% growth over the next few years, according to a new Reuters poll.
While things started strong this year, rising energy costs and inflation are making it harder for families and businesses.
The job market isn't keeping up, especially for young people looking for work.
RBI to raise rates to 6.0%
To tackle stubborn inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has already raised interest rates and is expected to do so twice more, to 6.0%, by end-March 2027.
This could make loans pricier while household budgets stay tight.
High oil prices are also making it tough for private investments to keep growing.
There is concern that government spending on welfare might get cut, putting programs that help fight poverty at risk, something experts say India needs to watch closely as it balances growth with supporting its people.