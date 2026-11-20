Reuters says India plans 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch imports
Within months of taking effect, Reuters reported that Indian authorities plan to levy a 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch imports, even higher than the 150% in place before the trade deal.
This hike is already causing trouble for big brands like Diageo and Bacardi, with their shipments now stuck at Indian ports.
UK ministers seek India tariff fix
India now treats bulk Scotch as a raw material, so it doesn't get the lower tariffs bottled whisky enjoys.
That's bad news for both UK exporters and Indian companies that use bulk Scotch for blending.
The UK government says, "Ministers are urgently working with the Government of India to resolve this issue to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal."