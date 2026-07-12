New IRCTC website to be launched this month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
The Ministry of Railways is gearing up to launch a beta version of the revamped Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his recent visit to Jaipur's Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT). He had said that the new IRCTC portal would be launched in July.
User feedback
Beta version demonstrated to MNIT students
On Friday, officials from IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) demonstrated the beta version of the new website to MNIT students. The demonstration was part of an effort to get more feedback before officially launching this updated platform. The revamped site is being integrated with Indian Railways's Passenger Reservation System (PRS) engine, which is also undergoing a parallel revamp.
Website upgrades
Four major improvements in revamped site
The revamped IRCTC website comes with four major improvements. First, it will do away with unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements for a smoother user experience. Second, seat availability will be visible across all classes. Third, the number of steps to complete a ticket booking has been reduced for a quicker reservation process. Finally, repeat bookings have been made easier by saving passenger details.
System upgrade
Replacement of old PRS
In May, the Railways had announced plans to replace its nearly four-decade-old passenger reservation system with a modern and advanced platform from August. The new system is expected to significantly improve the online ticket booking experience. Currently, about 88% of India's train ticketing demand is met through the online platforms.