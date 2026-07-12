New IRCTC website to be launched this month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Website upgrades

Four major improvements in revamped site

The revamped IRCTC website comes with four major improvements. First, it will do away with unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements for a smoother user experience. Second, seat availability will be visible across all classes. Third, the number of steps to complete a ticket booking has been reduced for a quicker reservation process. Finally, repeat bookings have been made easier by saving passenger details.