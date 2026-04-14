Revature launches FDE Accelerator to train AI-native Forward Deployed Engineers

Firms using FDEs ramp 70% faster

AI talent is in short supply, and companies are feeling the crunch.

"AI talent scarcity isn't a cycle. It's a crisis." shared Revature's senior vice president, Vivek Ravichandran.

Early results look promising: firms using FDEs are seeing teams ramp up 70% faster and attrition rates drop by as much as 80%.

It's a sign that specialized training like this could be key for anyone hoping to keep pace with the rapid rise of AI.