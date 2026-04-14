Revature launches FDE Accelerator to train AI-native Forward Deployed Engineers
Business
Revature just rolled out its FDE Accelerator Program, designed to quickly turn company tech teams into AI-native Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs).
The goal? Close the big skills gap in AI and help businesses get their teams up to speed fast, using Revature's Hire-Train-Deploy approach.
Firms using FDEs ramp 70% faster
AI talent is in short supply, and companies are feeling the crunch.
"AI talent scarcity isn't a cycle. It's a crisis." shared Revature's senior vice president, Vivek Ravichandran.
Early results look promising: firms using FDEs are seeing teams ramp up 70% faster and attrition rates drop by as much as 80%.
It's a sign that specialized training like this could be key for anyone hoping to keep pace with the rapid rise of AI.